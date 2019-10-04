Creecy was delivering the findings of the third report at the SA Botanical Gardens in Brummeria, Pretoria, yesterday.
The minister said taking the lead from assessments conducted in 2004 and 2011, the most recent report compiled by more than 480 scientists allowed for a thorough look at the state of biodiversity in the country.
And as it stood, she said a number of findings warranted immediate attention, especially with regard to the state of water, animals and plants in the country.
She said the assessment had found that animal and plant species were definitely under threat.