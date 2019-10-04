National Biodiversity Assessment report paints grim picture of water insecurity









MINISTER of Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy at the National Botanical Gardens yesterday, where she announced the 2018 National Biodiversity Assessment report. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The 2018 National Biodiversity Assessment report painted a grim picture of the country’s growing water insecurity, with animals and plants also facing extinction, Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said. Creecy was delivering the findings of the third report at the SA Botanical Gardens in Brummeria, Pretoria, yesterday. The minister said taking the lead from assessments conducted in 2004 and 2011, the most recent report compiled by more than 480 scientists allowed for a thorough look at the state of biodiversity in the country. And as it stood, she said a number of findings warranted immediate attention, especially with regard to the state of water, animals and plants in the country. She said the assessment had found that animal and plant species were definitely under threat.

“The report indicates that one out of seven indigenous species were threatened with extinction, with mammals being under high threat. A number of plant species have also already been confirmed extinct.

“Water security in the country is also under threat, so we need to start immediate interventions in order to improve the health of our rivers, wetlands, estuaries and those parts of our water systems that protect our water scarcity.”

The dire state of water, according to Creecy, was as a result of water pollution, over-extraction, invasion of alien plants, habitat loss and climate changes affecting the entire world.

Therefore, she said, it was for this reason that urgent action was required to improve the country’s water systems.

“With the information provided by the report we as government can make strategic decisions to improve our biodiversity and scarce resources.”

The report covers terrestrial, freshwater, estuarine and marine realms, providing comprehensive volumes of data and detailed methods for a scientific and technical audience.

It was not all doom and gloom as Creecy noted how the sector was contributing immensely to job creation, with roughly 12000 jobs falling under the mining sector, and biodiversity creating jobs mostly in rural areas where most of the country’s marginalised lived.

Pretoria News