The three-day conference is being hosted at the CSIR under the theme “reinventing South Africa’s universities for the future”.
The conference was attended by the leadership of the organisation led by Professor Thandwa Mthembu, chairpersons of universities councils and vice-chancellors, university managements and academics.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande was also among the participants who addressed the plenary session.
The conference deliberated on a range of priority issues such as how universities needed to re-shape students for the future world of work.