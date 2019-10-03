National Higher Education Conference showing the way as varsities move into a new era









MINISTER of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande at the National Higher Education Conference yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The inaugural National Higher Education Conference to be hosted by Universities South Africa kicked off on a high note yesterday. The three-day conference is being hosted at the CSIR under the theme “reinventing South Africa’s universities for the future”. The conference was attended by the leadership of the organisation led by Professor Thandwa Mthembu, chairpersons of universities councils and vice-chancellors, university managements and academics. Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande was also among the participants who addressed the plenary session. The conference deliberated on a range of priority issues such as how universities needed to re-shape students for the future world of work.

Another matter is universities and the manner in which they are repositioning graduates as future creators of work as well as the impact of new technologies in the labour market and implications for the higher education sector.

The conference is also expected to take a futuristic insight at optimising technology in teaching and learning while also shining the spotlight on the impact of new, integrated technologies on the future of higher education.

Higher education curriculum for the future will also be explored within the three days of the conference. Deliberations are also expected to interrogate the state of research at South Africa’s universities and dedicate a session to ethics and integrity in research publishing.

In his address, Nzimande hailed the conference as a success and congratulated Universities South Africa, saying it was a a much-needed platform to address the challenges in the sector.

The minister referred to the slow pace of transformation in the higher education sector and the implication of “disruptive” technologies related to the 4th Industrial Revolution on the core mission of our universities.

