PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa presents the Order of Mendi for Bravery in Silver to Jeffrey Tambani, the father of the late Thapelo Tambani.

Pretoria - It was a bitter-sweet occasion for the parents of Thapelo Tambani, who yesterday posthumously accepted an award for his bravery. The Grade 4 pupil from Soshanguve - aged 10 at the time - who risked his life to save a friend, was yesterday posthumously conferred with the Order of Mendi for Bravery in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse.

Thapelo who was deaf, was playing with friends on a heap of sand near a construction site in March last year when his best friend, Mulalo Muelelwa, suddenly slipped into a nearby water-filled trench.

Thapelo jumped in and saved his friend, but could not get out. Five hours later, his lifeless body was retrieved from the trench.

Yesterday, his father, Jeffery, displayed a series of emotions when he went to receive the award for his son. He walked with bravado, his whole face looking bleak.

He later told the Pretoria News: “I wish my boy was here. I acknowledge and thank the president for bestowing the award, but that won’t bring my boy back.”

However, Jeffery said he hoped the award would inspire others to be selfless and serve their communities diligently. The boy’s mother, Sarah, said Thapelo embodied the saying that “actions speak louder than words”.

He was a neat freak who often cleaned the house. “When our house is in a state, I smile and look at his photo. He would not be impressed,” she said.

Ramaphosa said Thapelo’s bravery would be recorded in the country’s history, along with those of the fallen soldiers on the SS Mendi who perished in the sea en route to the Western Front during World War I.

“There is no honour, no award, that can extinguish the pain of the loss of a life so young, in circumstances so tragic.

“To Thapelo’s family, we wish you strength. Your son was among the bravest of the brave,” he said.

National orders are the highest form of recognition bestowed on deserving South Africans and foreigners by the president.

They were also given to those who had played a major role in the country’s development.

The glitzy event was star-studded, with various luminaries recognised for their contributions.

Among the recipients was celebrated singer and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her contribution to music and social cohesion.

Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his role as an activist and prolific writer during the apartheid era and afterwards.

The award recognised his contribution to journalism and the liberation of the country and the continent.

Asked how he felt about the honour, he said: “For once, I’m out of words.”

Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his contribution to placing South Africa on the sporting world map. Actress Mary Twala was bestowed with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for her contribution to the performing arts and for promoting awareness of women’s health issues through storytelling.

Two-time president of Madagascar Didier Ratsiraka received the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in Gold.

The order “recognises eminent foreign nationals and other dignitaries for friendship shown to South Africa”.

Ratsiraka was recognised for helping the liberation movements in their fight against apartheid.

The late minister of environmental affairs, Edna Molewa, was posthumously conferred the Order of Mapungubwe in Gold.

This was in recognition of her “exceptional contribution in the fight to save our planet”. Ramaphosa congratulated all the distinguished guests who had received the orders.

