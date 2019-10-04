Nationwide drive aims to put electric vehicles on the map









SOME of the electric cars that are on a road trip during which charging stations will be installed across the country. Pretoria - While infrastructure development has been good when measured against the number of electric vehicles in South Africa, there is still a growing need to expand and strengthen infrastructure. This is one of the driving reasons behind South Africa’s first electric vehicle road trip to launch charging stations across the country. According Generation.e chief executive Ben Pullen, the global uptake of electric vehicles has been growing rapidly over the past 10 years. Electric passenger car sales passed the 5-million mark in 2018, up by 63% from the previous year. “In line with this growth, the number of charging points worldwide was estimated to be about 5.2 million at the end of 2018, up 44% from 2017.

“However, South Africa was one of the markets that reported a drop in electric vehicles sales between 2017 and 2018,” he said.

He referred to the Electric Vehicles 2019 Market Intelligence report by GreenCape, which stated that placing charging stations where they are easily accessible to drivers was vital to the adoption rate and growth of the market.

“The network consists of 120 publicly accessible charging stations, which are mainly found in Gauteng,” he said.

However, Pullen added it was now more important than ever to start promoting the use of electric vehicles in order to reap the benefits that they provided.

“This includes minimising air pollution and carbon emissions, reducing fuel and maintenance costs, while promoting a shift towards smarter mobility and a greener economy.”

He said they would be rolling out charging stations powered by ACDC Dynamics in a bid to create a charging network.

ACDC Dynamics chief executive Mario Maio said: “With the electric vehicles evolution gaining momentum, we envision our involvement fast-tracking South Africa’s conversion to electric transportation.

“This network will lay the foundation for mass expansion across South Africa to support smarter mobility.”

He said the goal was to make smarter mobility options a reality for all South Africans by providing a national charging network.

“ACDC Dynamics strives to inspire South Africans to embrace technology by making these accessible to all South Africans through our distribution networks.

Maio said he envisioned the future of electric vehicle-charging becoming positioned to create opportunities for local small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Pullen said charging stations would be launched at four locations, which include the Travel Inn at Shell Ultra City, Kroonstad, de Stijl Gariep Hotel, Gariep Dam, Wolwefontein Hotel, Wolwefontein, and The Vineyard, Newlands, in Cape Town.

Pretoria News