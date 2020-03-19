NCOP gives nod to put Tshwane under administration

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday gave the nod to a decision by the provincial government to put the City of Tshwane under administration. This followed a two-day fact-finding mission undertaken by a 12-member select committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in Tshwane. Committee chairperson China Dododu painted a bleak picture of the state of municipality when he tabled a report-back to the House. Dodovu said the committee, with the exception of a DA parliamentarian, threw its support behind the dissolution of Tshwane council because the metro was proven to be "dysfunctional". The case in point, he cited, was characterised by failure of the council to quorate and constant walk-outs by councillors from the EFF and ANC from sittings.

Dodovu mentioned that the absence of the mayor, mayoral committee and city manager also compounded the governance crisis in the city.

He said: "By invoking Section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution the Gauteng provincial government expressed a cogent message that needs no interpretation and the message was that the Tshwane municipality was unable to fulfill its mandate in terms of the Constitution and that exceptional circumstances indeed warranted its dissolution."

The committee resolved to concur with the provincial government's decision after a meeting this week with political parties in Tshwane and external stakeholders regarding the decision to place the metro under administration.

Most participants during the meeting bemoaned the fact that the city faced serious challenges of water quality in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas.

Others griped about the fact that there were no ward committees in place, making it difficult for communities to participate in the affairs of the municipality.

Dodovu said: "Despite obtaining unqualified audit opinions the city has accumulated the problems of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditures with no plans to curb them."

He said that, according to the Gauteng government, "all the challenges have not only placed Tshwane in a dysfunctional state but also impeded the municipality from fulfilling its executive obligations in terms of the Constitution" .

Dodovu said: "It is a considered view of the select committee that exceptional circumstances do exist to invoke Section 139 in Tshwane."

The view was, however, not supported by the DA, which criticised it for being "nothing short of political exploitation of an independent body and incorrect interpretation of the Constitution".

Dodovu said: " It is also important to point out honourable chairperson (Amos Masondo) that the DA's argument is that failure to appoint the executive mayor of Tshwane is the failure of councillors to attend meetings especially by the ANC and by the EFF.

That is the problem according to the DA."

In addition to approving council dissolution, Dodovu said the committee recommended that a capable administrator be appointed in the city and be supported by a team of experts.

He said the administrator must speed up the process of appointing the city manager.

Furthermore, he said, Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile should institute forensic investigation in terms of Section 106 of the municipal systems Act on all allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Following the probe, he said, a report ought to be tabled to the NCOP and the Gauteng legislature.

Maile would have to report to the NCOP a quarterly report regarding the status of intervention in the municipality.

It was also recommended that the IEC should "develop an implementation plan on the by-elections taking into account the declaration made by the president on March 15 on the measures to combat Convid-19"

Pretoria News