Nehawu sticks to guns on workers’ protective gear

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is still urging health field workers not to risk reporting for duty without the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE). The union last week filed for an urgent application seeking to prevent all health-care workers from carrying out their duties during the national state of disaster if they were not provided with the necessary protective gear. This was after 48 health workers from Netcare’s St Augustine’s Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus. The situation was no better locally as some health field workers complained of having to make their own means to obtain protective gear as they were unable to get any from their local clinic or the department of health since the lockdown began. Sinah Masilo, a health field worker stationed at Phedisong Clinic One in Ga-Rankuwa, said their team was not given any protective gear despite being expected to continue going out into the community.

Masilo complained that the 42 young women and men under her charge were still delivering chronic medication and looking after the elderly and bedridden in the community without gloves, masks or sanitisers.

“These workers don’t have wipes, sanitisers, gloves or masks to work with, and no one has been able to give us guidelines on how we are going to continue working.

“Instead, we’re being told to keep the work going and give health talks to the people.

“When you walk into the clinic all the nursing staff are protected and safe. But when we ask them to give us some of those supplies to keep us safe, they tell us that they have nothing.”

Masilo said they were happy they had finally been given assistance by the department.

She said they had been given more than enough supplies with officials from the department making sure their supplies were restocked without any delays.

“We still hold our meetings on the pavements due to lack of space but for us at least we can keep safe while continuing with our work.”

Of the situation for health workers in other parts of the country and sectors, Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson for the union, said they were still going through their protective gear stock.

Xaba said they had received a lot of donations coming from various organisations but wanted to check their safety and if they were the right kind before distributing them to members.

“The agreement between the minister and unions is clear, that no one will be forced to work without protective gear.”

Union general secretary Zola Saphetha said they would also engage the Department of Employment and Labour on the compliance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act by private healthcare providers, especially with regards to the affected hospitals.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News