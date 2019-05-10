An identikit of the suspect issued by police.

Pretoria - The suspect linked to Nellmapius rape and robbery cases is scheduled to make his second appearance in the Pretoria Regional Court next month.



The man in his thirties was arrested two weeks ago, following months of women being terrorised in the area. His name is withheld at this stage, because he has not yet pleaded. He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.



Police had previously told the Pretoria News that the suspect could not make a court appearance within 48 hours as he was in hospital under heavy police guard



“The suspect last appeared in court on May 2. The next court appearance will be on June 27 ,” Brooklyn police station spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said.

In January, police were looking for a man linked to a rape incident of a 20-year-old woman.

The Pretoria News reported that the victim woke up and saw an unknown man outside her open bedroom window.

He pointed a firearm at her through the window and instructed her to unlock the door.

Once inside, the man who was wearing a balaclava cut the victim’s underwear with a knife and raped her.

The latest incident happened in February.

On Valentine’s Day, a 47-year-old woman was woken up by her teenage daughter at about 3am.

There was an unknown man inside the house.



Police said: "He threatened them with a firearm and raped the mother. He then threatened to rape the teenage girl as well. Fortunately his cellphone rang and he left the house to take the call.



"The mother and daughter were then able to lock the house and call for help. He stole a cellphone from the house,” police said.

“On Monday, February 18 2019 during the early hours of the morning a 29-year-old woman was asleep inside her house.



"An unknown man entered the room and threatened her with a firearm. He took her cellphone and demanded money. He then raped her with her crying baby in the room,” Weilbach said.

Another incident was reported last year in November.

The suspect allegedly entered the house and found a woman sleeping next to her children.



He threatened her with a knife and instructed her to keep quiet and to hand him money, which she did.

After he ransacked the house he raped her.