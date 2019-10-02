Pretoria - A group of 26 people penned stories of their shared experiences of the essence of black family life and the secret anguish of family members who often battle to cope in a book called Black Tax: burden or ubuntu?.
The book which was edited by Niq Mlhongo, was officially published several weeks ago on September 10 and launched at Exclusive Books in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Mhlongo saidthe book will open dialogue and shift ideas of what black tax is and it aimed to change people's perspective about it.
He spoke about his own experiences and said he grew up around it as well however to him it was never a negative thing as he later g rew to understand that speaking up and communicating more about it could open new doors.
“When my father passed away in 1989 it was my brother who uplifted us and enabled us to uplift other family members, now we go back to a proud home whereby everyone is working for themselves.” he said.