New book 'Black Tax: burden or ubuntu?' sees group of people share experiences









Niq Mlhongo with the book 'Black Tax: burden or ubuntu?'. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - A group of 26 people penned stories of their shared experiences of the essence of black family life and the secret anguish of family members who often battle to cope in a book called Black Tax: burden or ubuntu?. The book which was edited by Niq Mlhongo, was officially published several weeks ago on September 10 and launched at Exclusive Books in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Mhlongo saidthe book will open dialogue and shift ideas of what black tax is and it aimed to change people's perspective about it. He spoke about his own experiences and said he grew up around it as well however to him it was never a negative thing as he later g rew to understand that speaking up and communicating more about it could open new doors. “When my father passed away in 1989 it was my brother who uplifted us and enabled us to uplift other family members, now we go back to a proud home whereby everyone is working for themselves.” he said.

He said every contributor shared their deeper stories of their families and allowed black people to talk about themselves and although it didn't answer the question of "burden or ubuntu?" it however answered certain personal questions.

“For me when I was collecting the essays, I thought the problem was one experienced by black people, hence the colloquial term "black tax’" which started to be used around black people,” he said.

He urged South Africans to open up and talk about such things and noted how many South Africans lately suffer from depression.

“Maybe the depression is because we don't talk, It is not about this topic alone because there are things we might be able to talk about, we might be able to understand each other and we learn new things about generational wealth or ending xenophobia,” he said.

The next book launch will be in Johannesburg at the Love Books store on October 10.

The book is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers and is available at various stores.

It is on sale for R260 at Exclusive Books.

