New Bulls chief Edgar Rathbone plans to focus on local game

Pretoria - New Vodacom Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone believes that for South African rugby to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic pressures that were building on the game even before this, it needs to focus on strengthening the local game like never before.

And that’s exactly what Rathbone wants to achieve, with his vision for Loftus Versfeld of building on the partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns, working closer with Pretoria businesses, increasing the Bulls’ digital footprint, and strengthening the relationship with local rugby clubs, schools and universities around Loftus.

Rathbone said in an interview that the global game has several challenges but South Africa needs to keep its eye on the ball locally first. "But our first and foremost focus needs to be to get our local game strong again."

He took the helm at the Bulls on Monday, and his vision that South African rugby needs to strengthen its local base is one he aims to put into action around Loftus Versfeld.

“I think the partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns football club needs to be further developed. We’re trying to get Sundowns to play more of their games at Loftus Versfeld, and making Loftus the hub of Tshwane.