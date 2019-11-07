New Centurion taxi rank will be ready next month









THE new state-of the-art taxi rank in Centurion is on track and will be completed next month. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The new state-of the-art taxi rank in Centurion is nearing completion and will be ready next month. The new facility on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive was also delayed due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic. Early this year there was a spate of vandalism and theft at the site. But a large number of what are meant to be offices had already been constructed. A builder said that they had been given a pressing instruction to finish ahead of schedule. Taxi drivers said they were optimistic that the rank would be finished just in time for the anticipated December rains. Taxis are in the meantime operating from a makeshift taxi rank next to the new rank.

Drivers complained that the temporary space had no ablution facilities and was dusty and sometimes muddy.

Ward councillor Peter Sutton said he was happy with the progress thus far, considering the delays and obstacles they had faced.

“Everything is running smoothly with no glitches. I am excited for both residents and taxi drivers. We will invite the public and media closer to the opening,” he said.

Sutton said he remained in full support of the taxi rank and looked forward to seeing the dignity of commuters restored through a world-class taxi facility.

Region 4 informal traders chairperson Philemon Mofamate said he hoped the rank would improve conditions for traders.

These traders were currently using cardboard boxes and crates.

However, the new taxi rank would provide them with actual stalls from which to sell goods, he said.

Nashil Chotoki of Redefine Properties said the rank would ease travel to and from the mall as well as provide commuters and families with a safe and reliable transit hub.

“The project - a public-private partnership - meets our goals of fundamentally changing spaces in a way that changes lives and solves problems the community and commuters are facing,” said Chotoki.

Redefine is footing the bill for the R50million as part of its corporate social investment programme.

The rank will be jointly operated by the Centurion Taxi Association and managed by the City, Centurion Mall and the taxi association.

Pretoria News