The new facility on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive was also delayed due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic.
Early this year there was a spate of vandalism and theft at the site. But a large number of what are meant to be offices had already been constructed.
A builder said that they had been given a pressing instruction to finish ahead of schedule.
Taxi drivers said they were optimistic that the rank would be finished just in time for the anticipated December rains. Taxis are in the meantime operating from a makeshift taxi rank next to the new rank.