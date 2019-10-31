The area-specific hotline is a joint initiative by Toys for Africa and SAPS and was launched yesterday at Waterkloof Corner in Brooklyn.
It allows for people to send SMS and WhatsApp messages when they need intervention. There is also an email - [email protected] The service is for Pretoria central, east and Moot areas.
Toys for Africa founder Danie van Loggerenberg said the tips and information received would be sent through to the SAPS as well as to the Department of Social Development.
All people needed to do was text the word “Help”, with their location or address.