New child abuse hotline launched in Pretoria









TOYS for Africa founder Danie van Loggerenberg, Constable Angreeneth Makaung and Sergeant Leshiba Raphahla of the Lyttelton SAPS, and Waterkloof Corner Shopping Centre’s Carike Maritz during the launch of the hotline. Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - Pretoria has a new child protection hotline (060 808 2261) to report bullying incidents, molestation, attempted kidnappings and abandonment. The area-specific hotline is a joint initiative by Toys for Africa and SAPS and was launched yesterday at Waterkloof Corner in Brooklyn. It allows for people to send SMS and WhatsApp messages when they need intervention. There is also an email - [email protected] The service is for Pretoria central, east and Moot areas. Toys for Africa founder Danie van Loggerenberg said the tips and information received would be sent through to the SAPS as well as to the Department of Social Development. All people needed to do was text the word “Help”, with their location or address.

“These are in most instances forwarded to only the Department of Social Development. We believe after engaging with many schools, teachers and children that a child friendly alternative is what is needed and even if we had only one girl sending an SMS to the line after being inappropriately touched, we feel the line would be a huge success.

“Our role will only be to send the information on to the relevant authority, be it SAPS or the department,” he said.

“Pretoria North and Pretoria West will receive their own separate lines shortly and we plan to offer the same to the Moot and Pretoria East areas in 2020,” he said.

Van Loggerenberg said the Centurion child protection hotline launched last year had been a huge success and was already supplying SAPS with information to ensure that children were protected against abuse.

“To date over 430700 children have benefited from our passion.”

Lyttelton SAPS spokesperson Constable Angreeneth Makaung said: “We go around schools with Danie, teaching and talking to them about how to get assistance when abused or sexually molested. We try to give them free access, and let them know that we care; they must show up, speak up and we will help them.”

Similar services will be launched in Midrand as well as east and west of Joburg.

Pretoria News