Prisoners behind bars at Zonderwater Correctional Centre. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ANA

THE MINISTER of Justice and Correctional Services, Advocate Michael Masutha, has pleaded with the new cohort of correctional services recruits not to let corruption within the system influence them. Masutha was speaking to more than 1000 recruits, who had just started their 12-month programme at the department’s Zonderwater Training College in Cullinan.

In welcoming the recruits to the programme he noted the critical role they had been picked to fulfil in his department, which he said was in desperate shortage of personnel.

He said programmes such as the one they were starting could have been started earlier to the benefit of the many unemployed youths in the country. However, he said the programmes had been stalled and delayed by greedy officials within the department who betrayed the trust given to them.

“These officials decided to put their hands in the cookie jar. I stand here before you to tell you that you will find a lot of corruption within the department.” Masutha said it was corruption that had resulted in the two-year delay in the initiation of the programme, and that this had hit the department, which lost 1500 staff members due to retirement, death and resignations.

He told the recruits that when temptation came knocking once they had settled into their careers, they should remember those individuals who had cost them two years of employment.

And if they wanted to walk the route of deceit to remember that it would deny opportunities to others who were once in their position.

“Trust me it is very tempting, and before you know it you will end up losing your job and possibly being behind the very bars you would have spent locking and unlocking yourself.”

Reverend Nonzukiso Nkitseng, chaplain of the Zonderwater management area, also took the opportunity to also urge the recruits to remember that they were there for a purpose and not to let their families down.

“God is trusting you now, He remembered your prayers and decided to give you among all those also in need this opportunity. So wear that uniform with pride,” he said.