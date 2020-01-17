New firm to manage Hammanskraal water









Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile has appointed the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company to help deal with the water crisis in Hammanskraal, and neighbouring communities. The announcement this week came as residents north of Pretoria were complaining about the poor state of their water, including possible contamination. They also said that Jojo tanks delivered to their communities were not enough to service their needs. Maile also believes that entity has a solution to their problems. On its website, the entity is described as a truly indigenous South African wastewater company. It was established in 1992 as a Section 21 company. Its shareholders are the City of Ekurhuleni, which is the majority shareholder, the City of Joburg, and Lesedi Local Municipality. It provides bulk wastewater conveyance and a highly technical and proficient wastewater treatment service to some 2000 industries and over 3.5 million people who have access to sanitation services. During his announcement on Wednesday in Sandton, Maile said the entity was ready to assist the “new government” in the City of Tshwane.

He blamed the DA for the water crisis in Hammanskraal, despite admitting in his intervention report presented to the provincial legislature that the crisis dates back to many years before the DA took over Tshwane in 2016.

“Yes, the water crisis dates back many years. But when I was campaigning in Hammanskraal early this year, one of the voters told me the water quality was different under the ANC government there. The voter told me that the ANC government put chlorine into the water, but the DA government had failed to do so,” Maile said.

But the DA has rejected his claims, with provincial caucus leader Solly Msimanga saying Maile’s statements were an attempt to hijack the City’s coffers in preparation for the 2021 local government elections.

Msimanga said Maile’s statement was “ostensibly cloaked in a means of dealing with service delivery issues.

“Confusingly, a number of measures which the MEC is calling for are already in place, a fact which the MEC would be well aware of, if he or his office had had any engagement with the City on the issues he has cited.

“We are baffled as to how the MEC arrived at this point when due process has been so clearly ignored,” Msimanga pointed out.

Pretoria News