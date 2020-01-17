The announcement this week came as residents north of Pretoria were complaining about the poor state of their water, including possible contamination.
They also said that Jojo tanks delivered to their communities were not enough to service their needs. Maile also believes that entity has a solution to their problems.
On its website, the entity is described as a truly indigenous South African wastewater company. It was established in 1992 as a Section 21 company. Its shareholders are the City of Ekurhuleni, which is the majority shareholder, the City of Joburg, and Lesedi Local Municipality. It provides bulk wastewater conveyance and a highly technical and proficient wastewater treatment service to some 2000 industries and over 3.5 million people who have access to sanitation services.
During his announcement on Wednesday in Sandton, Maile said the entity was ready to assist the “new government” in the City of Tshwane.