NEWLY-APPOINTED Kalafong Hospital chief executive Dr Sello Matjila meeting and greeting staff members for the first time.

A PERMANENT chief executive has been appointed to head the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville. The hospital yesterday announced the appointment of Dr Sello Matjila. The appointment also follows a promise made by the Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku during the delivery of his budget speech, when he said he would fill all vacant hospital executive positions.

It is believed the appointment will ensure continuous delivery of better health services, according to health department spokesperson Lesemang Matuka.

Head of the hospital services in the department Dr Medupi Modisane said this would bring stability and certainty at the facility.

“Recruitment did take long, but it was important that we found the right person who will energise people, who will make tough decisions, who is sensitive to strategic and operational goals of the department, and will get things done.”

Following the resignation of Dr Lancelot Phalatsi as chief executive in 2010, there has been a revolving door of acting executives at the hospital.

The DA last month said the lack of stable leadership owing to the constant appointment of acting executives and unstable staff compliments were some of the reasons hospitals in Tshwane had constant negative incident reports.

This was during a site visit at Mamelodi Day Hospital following complaints from patients and more recently the incident in which a new-born baby allegedly fell to his death.

Subsequently, the party said Kalafong and other hospitals had also been facing shortages of staff, dilapidated buildings, shortage of beds and other issues.

Matjila holds a BA degree in Dental Therapy as well as Dental Sciences, both acquired at the then Medical University of South Africa, now Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

He has a Post Graduate Diploma in Endodontics from the University of Pretoria as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health from UCT and an MA degree in Business Leadership from Unisa.

“With his vast experience and extensive qualifications Matjila previously worked at the University of Witwatersrand as a lecturer in the Department of General Dental Practise,” the department said.

He was also employed at then Medunsa oral health centre as acting chief executive.

He also served as a clinical services manager at Sefako Makgatho School of Oral Health Sciences before his appointment at Kalafong.

During his first interaction with staff on Monday, he emphasised the importance of putting patients first.

“I am ready to take the hospital to the next level and I am happy that the staff is 100% behind me. Our work begins now,” he said.