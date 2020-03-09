New Hope for homeless in Sunnyside

Pretoria - Depending on the government and NPOs to provide shelter and work opportunities was a waste of time. This is according to former street homeless people who now live at a shelter in Sunnyside. They have since formed an organisation named New Hope. Its chairperson Richard Wildeman said their members were tired of waiting for the government to provide for them and they wanted to do things for themselves. After struggling to find homes for many years, they had struck a deal with the owner of a property previously used by the embassy of the US to help HIV/Aids patients. The buildings were vandalised, but they vowed to look after it and protect it. The group cleaned up the buildings and cleared the gardens.

One of the buildings on the property has been converted into an office. They also created an app called Moomo to help them find work and allow employers to find them.

“Moomo means work in various South African vernacular languages. We created this app to say we are no longer going to wait on the sides of roads. We created a network space for us to be easily accessible.

“Through this app, homeless people looking for work can register, upload supporting documents and attach photos. Employers also download the app and use it to pick the most suitable person to do the job.

“We thought this app beats sitting in the streets holding signs and looking for work. We found ourselves shelter; we created an app to find work and let employers find us. God knows we’re trying,” said Wildeman.

