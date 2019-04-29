MOLEPE MODIKWE, a homeless man, at the spot he calls home near Burgers Park in the CBD. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Homeless people have formed an organisation they believe will do more than just providing them with hot soup and an occasional slice of bread.



Richard Wildeman and Donald Mohlala said they established New Hope to give “real homeless people who were still living in the streets” a voice.

Wildeman said many were making money in their name, but failing to implement real rehabilitation to empower and integrate the homeless back into society.

“We established this organisation to say as much as there are people and organisations doing good work for the homeless, a lot of organisations are really just maintaining homelessness.

“You cannot solve homelessness by dishing out soap and hard slices of bread. If you’re only doing that then you should call yourself a soup kitchen.

“The best way to end homelessness is to make sure homeless people have shelter, and you should also help them get back on their feet.

“We believe it is also crucially important to explain that there are two groups in the homeless community: those who still have hope and the other who surrendered their lives to drugs. You will find this second group sleeping in the streets during daylight.

“It really breaks our hearts to see people who are employed in or running homelessness organisations driving fancy cars and sending their children to good schools through money they make from rendering a service to us. Meanwhile, when we ask for their financial records they do not want to show them to us,” said Wildeman.

Mohlala said: “We survive by working as pushers for foreign nationals who sell drugs in Sunnyside. Those guys can ask you to do really bad things, and because you are desperate you comply.

“It is easy to agree when you are really hungry because you missed lunch that was served at a specific time by an NGO that will not give you anything since you were late.

“We need to get society to hold these organisations accountable and they need to be asked serious questions. As New Hope we don't want money or handouts. We need support to jump-start our lives.

“We need shelter, not soap because that only maintains homelessness. We are not saying NGOs are useless; we just need them to unite, build shelters and stop blaming government as if private companies are not funding them at all. We don't want them pulling in different directions to get individual funding.”

Wayne Renkin from the Tshwane Leadership Foundation said Wildeman and Mohlala’s concerns had elements of truths that non-profit organisations and stakeholders needed to consider.

However, he said this was a big issue that needed to be looked into to avoid blanket statements that brushed everyone with the same tar. He said some organisations did some really great work and changed people’s lives in undeniable ways.

“Indeed, I agree that NGOs can work together more and perhaps not blame government for everything, but come together and say are we really going the extra mile? This of course is not to say that NGOs that provide food daily are not useful because the reality is that people need to eat every day. Take away food and you'll be shocked by the number of homeless people who will suffer,” said Renkin.

He said it was unfortunate that costs to build or maintain shelters were high for most NGOs to afford. He also agreed that there needed to be regulations on what people who ran NGOs paid themselves if homeless people had concerns.

Renkin said stakeholders fighting homelessness in the city needed to come together to discuss these issues and address them at nuance level. He said a person calling NGOs useless because he did not get the help he wanted was just like someone calling all of government useless. “You need to say which aspects of government are not working or need improving.”

Pretoria News