Pretoria - The multimillion rand project to redevelop Caledonian Stadium will soon get under way. Council, sitting at Tshwane House, yesterday approved a report on request of Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to implement the project.

The report sought to rescind the resolution taken in November 2014 under the ANC administration to turn the facility into a multi-purpose park.

During the meeting, councillors from all political parties unanimously threw their support behind the report.

Mokgalapa requested council to approve a concept for the restoration and upgrading of the stadium, home of Arcadia Shepherds Football Club for more than 100 years.

The report said Callies would be renovated to Premier Soccer League standards to provide an additional venue for professional football teams in the city. The redevelopment would also create an economically self-sustainable football precinct, the report said. Part of the project will look into the renovation of the existing clubhouse into a new sports bar.

In terms of the report, the facility will have a new soccer museum and multi-purpose hall with a sports retail shop, which will attract tourists with a display of local football legends.

Economic spin-offs will also be generated by means of allowing the venue to be hired for private use.

The report said: “The new five-a-side soccer facilities will bring life back to the precinct as this football trend has become very popular with young and old football lovers, this will generate income by team affiliation fees.”

The report pointed out that the City had already spent R12million on the project.

However, the Department of Finance noted that it was not clear what work had been done to complement the new approach and whether the current contract was still valid.

It was indicated that an amount of R35m had been allocated in the 2018/19 budget for the construction of the Caledonian Stadium.

Former MMC for social development Ntsiki Mkhoto said the DA-led administration overturned the ANC decision regarding the future of the stadium because it wanted to preserve its historical and cultural heritage.

Mkhonto said the previous ANC decision was meant to deprive the people of the city of the sporting facility in the inner-city.

The EFF supported the resolution, but warned that it should not be used to host only “the white Acardia Shepherds”.

The party said the development of the stadium to a world-class facility would be a gateway to boost tourism to the city.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka raised concern about the high traffic volume around the stadium, saying it could inhibit development such as relocating most government buildings to the CBD.

He advised that a proper traffic assessment impact study be conducted to avert the problem.

