The causes of water shortages have been identified as theft, pollution, drought, ageing infrastructure, vandalism and inadequate funding.

The highly industrious new water and sanitation minister, Gugile Nkwinti, this month took up where he left off last year, criss-crossing the country addressing water and sanitation problems that have bedevilled the country for many years. The creative minister has, instead of labouring on water and sanitation problems afflicting parts of the country, come up with solutions to these perennial problems.

During a water crisis meeting in Polokwane at the weekend, Nkwinti told the delegates that the main cause of water shortages and poor sanitation was due to lack of proper project management. He was applauded by the media when it rated the performances of the cabinet ministers last month.

During the gathering on the crisis, Nkwinti pointed out that there was a lack of co-ordination between the various tiers of government responsible for water supply and the sanitation services. He said the water sector, which comprised the municipalities, provincial government departments and national government, needed to plan together.

He cited the issue of budgeting, emphasising that the municipalities, which were designated water authorities in their respective areas, should be involved in the budgeting process of the national Department of Water and Sanitation every year.

This was because the national department provides the bulk of water supplies to the municipalities, which are in turn responsible for water reticulation that involves supplying water to households and industries for consumption and for sanitation.

Nkwinti argued that the department was required to support the municipalities because “water is a collective responsibility”.

Nkwinti told the gathering that his department budget this year would address the problems of the local and district municipalities. He emphasised that local and district municipalities should have an input on the Water and Sanitation Department budget.

To put his words into perspective, Nkwinti recently summoned mayors of municipalities across the country to a meeting in Joburg, where water and sanitation problems experienced were discussed and solutions put forward.

A previous meeting in Limpopo heard that Polokwane, the third most visited city in Africa after Joburg and Morocco, had placed a moratorium on development due to insufficient water.

The municipality was instructed by Nkwinti to draft a one-page document on the problems and needs of the city in order for the department to come up with solutions.

The meeting heard that 3million people in the country have no access to clean water and 14.1million no proper sanitation. In the rural areas 77% of the people are indigent and were entitled to free water. During the drought in the Western Cape, residents in Cape Town were forced to use 80litres a day, the meeting heard.

In Polokwane, businesses and construction work had been badly affected by water shortages. The meeting identified the causes of shortages as being theft of water, water pollution, drought, ageing infrastructure, vandalism and inadequate funding.

However, there is a silver lining. The water and sanitation buffs in Pretoria disclosed a master plan.

The department would also study the relationship between the municipalities and water user associations.

A meeting would be held next month to iron out discussions on transformation in the water sector.

Deputy director-general in the Water and Sanitation Department, Trevor Balzer, disclosed that Operation Phakisa would be instituted during the next 10 weeks to get water to communities. He said there was a breakdown in the integrated planning among the various spheres of the government.

The water service delivery master plan was targeting 2030 in line with the National Development Plan and 2063 AU goals, he said.

During his budget policy speech in May last year, Nkwinti highlighted the master plan as one of the strategies that he would use to overcome the country’s water and sanitation problems. Balzer told the meeting that Operation Phakisa would help the department secure a sufficient budget from the Treasury so it could deliver adequate water and sanitation services.

He said there was a recovery plan for the embattled Giyani area.

Balzer revealed that municipalities contributed 76% of GDP while they used 27% of the country’s water.

He said the department was rallying municipalities to work with it to get water to people and the industries.

Municipalities should take into consideration climate change when planning water supply and sanitation, Balzer added. He said that reliability of services was down to 64% and something needed to be done about it.

The meeting heard that municipalities that saved water should be rewarded by the national department, and those that wasted water penalised. “Society needs to value water,” Balzer emphasised.

He suggested that an improvement in the functioning of the water and sanitation sector institutions coupled with proper co-ordination among the various government entities could solve the water and sanitation problem.

Municipalities have been urged to identify problems in time and to draw up action plans to address such problems. This would ensure reliable services such as providing water every day of the year and would eliminate sanitation backlogs among some of the municipalities. That should go together with protecting the infrastructure of the municipalities.

The meeting heard that most municipalities did not have people with the required water skills to solve the problem. People with these skills were mostly employed by the department. There were 20000 schools that lacked proper sanitation in the country, the water and sanitation sector meeting heard.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) complained that there was no coherent financing policy applied to local municipalities, district municipalities, provincial government and the national government.

Salga said most municipalities still needed the support of the national government. The municipalities should all have the same by-laws and the same credit control mechanisms.

Mxotwa is a director and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.