New 'old boy' Gregary Hassenkamp takes helm at Pretoria Boys' High School









GREGARY HASSENKAMP will take over as headmaster of Pretoria Boys’ High School in July. Pretoria - There's a new sheriff - or rather an old boy - at Pretoria Boys’ High School. Having previously been deputy head of the school, Gregary Hassenkamp will take over from Tony Reeler as headmaster. Reeler has been appointed to a similar position at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town. According to the governing body, Reeler’s decision to accept the position at Bishops was in line with his original intention of holding the Pretoria Boys’ High headmastership for around a decade. His philosophy is that this is the optimal period to remain effective in leading a high school. “The decision to accept a new position was not taken lightly and it’s with mixed feelings that he contemplates the next move in a career that spans more than 30 years,” the governing body said. Hassenkamp, on the other hand, is no stranger to Pretoria Boys High and was a boarder in Solomon House. He matriculated from the school in 1990. He was also an athlete, swimming for the first team and receiving half colours for athletics, and full colours for rugby. After matric he got a higher diploma in education from the Johannesburg College of Education, and a Bachelors in Education Honours degree from Unisa.

He also holds a number of sporting achievements which he attained after school, such as playing for numerous 1st XV rugby sides as well as completing two Comrades and Two Oceans ultra marathons.

Hassenkamp started his teaching career at De La Salle Holy Cross College Junior School in Joburg, and returned to Pretoria Boys High in 1999. At the time, he taught geography, was the master in charge of rugby and later settled in Solomon House as the senior boardinghouse master.

In 2005, the old boy was appointed into the position of deputy headmaster, one of his portfolios being the management of the school prefects and day-to-day discipline issues.

In 2014, Hassenkamp moved to take up the position of headmaster at Hermanus High School, where he instilled “Boys’ High Magic” not only in the school, but in the Hermanus community.

Governing body chairperson Erhardt Bahlmann said that shortly after the announcement of Reeler’s resignation, they formed a sub-committee to deal specifically with the selection of a new headmaster. The interview process consisted of both a presentation and a set of interview questions.

Once the scores were tallied and deliberated on, a recommendation of the preferred candidate was made to the Department of Education.

“I can say that the passion and vision that our new headmaster has for all-round education and Boys’ High was very clear from the interview process.

“During the course of last week, I spoke to the new headmaster on a number of occasions.

“One of the key impressions I have is that he is a person that we can trust, and I am sure that he will be a big asset to Pretoria Boys’ High School as the new headmaster,” said Bahlmann.

Hassenkamp will start his duties on July 1.

