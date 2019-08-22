AMBASSADOR-designate of Russia Ilya Rogachev pays tribute at Freedom Park yesterday to the stalwarts of the liberation Struggle.

Pretoria - The ambassador-designate of the Russian Federation to South Africa, Ilya Rogachev, began his tenure with a ceremony to pay homage to all heroes of the liberation Struggle. He laid a wreath at Freedom Park’s Isivivane, a sacred spiritual resting place for those who played a part in the freedom and liberation of the country.

He was joined by Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi and delegates from the embassy.

The wreath was laid on the Russian section of the Wall of Names, which has names of 67 Soviet officers who sacrificed their lives to assist the Struggle. It was unveiled last year.

Rogachev, who arrived two weeks ago, said: “It is a coincidence that I start my tenure in South Africa with a visit to Freedom Park and a solemn ceremony to the liberation movement.

“The Russian Federation has deep respect for the stalwarts of the anti-apartheid Struggle and cherishes their memory. Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Moses Kotane and other renowned leaders visited Moscow on different occasions and have always received the warmest welcome at the highest possible level.

“Our country has always been a friend to the people of South Africa and has never been ignorant of the liberation Struggle. The Soviet Union was the only great power which refused any contact with the apartheid regime, unlike most Western states, which felt reluctant to drop economic, and even political ties.

“Since the early 1960s, our country provided massive support to the anti-apartheid Struggle. We are thankful to the South African government, and Freedom Park in particular, that this assistance and solidarity have not been forgotten,” said Rogachev..

He hoped its relationship with Freedom Park would keep strengthening as it took part in projects aimed at cherishing a common past.

