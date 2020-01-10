The entrance to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University is kicking off their year on a positive note as it announced the construction of new residences for its students. After having battled to finish the 2019 academic calendar on schedule, due to protracted protests by students and workers unions over various issues including accommodation woes, the university announced that it would this year be increasing its bed facilities to cater for the thousands of students who arrived annually on their doorstep.

Professor Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, acting Vice Chancellor for the university, said the university would be building a new residence facility, following the approval of the rezoning application.

Ayo-Yusuf said with the rezoning consent approved, he hoped they would be able to break ground on the facility, which will cater for 2000 more students.

He said they would in the same breath also look to focusing on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations, in order to prevent fraud, corruption, as well as diversifying their sources of funding.