New taxi handed to family of slain Soshanguve driver









MPHO BALOYI, the widow of slain taxi driver Jabu Baloyi, received the keys of the family’s new taxi from MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A new taxi has been donated to the family of slain Pretoria driver Jabu Baloyi. The vehicle will help the family generate income after breadwinner Baloyi was gunned down in a drug-related feud in August. The death of Baloyi, who met his fate in the CBD as part of the taxi industry’s fight against drugs, resulted in widespread violence. He and other taxi operators had taken a stand against the scourge of drugs. He was shot during a confrontation with a suspected drug dealer.

Following his death, calls were made to help his family, as they were left without a steady stream of income.

In a bid to empower the family, SA Taxi at the weekend donated the vehicle. It will soon join local routes and generate income for the family.

Speaking at the surprise handover of the taxi to the family at their home in Soshanguve, MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, said they were pleased that the private sector had heeded the call and donated to the family.

“He was a taxi driver and breadwinner for the family, and when he died it left the family in a very difficult situation.

“Once a breadwinner is no more, the family faces a lot of challenges,” the MEC said.

“It for this reason that we made a call that we must make sure we bring relief, support and pledge our solidarity with the Baloyi family.

“Leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, called on everyone to contribute and support the family.

“The taxi industry and private companies which operate within it have heard the plea. We are very pleased that a private sector player - SA Taxi - heeded the call to say let’s all make a contribution and support this family.

“The family does not owe a cent on the car and has no instalment; we would like to thank them for the donation made and hearing the cry to support the family so they can rebuild their lives.”

Following the Baloyi’s death, various forms of relief were given to them, with the City of Tshwane donating R100000 to the family, which comprises Baloyi’s wife and three daughters.

Mamabolo said arrangements were already under way to ensure the taxi was on the road and generating income for the Baloyi family so they could start the new year on a good note and with less stress.

“We will ensure that the legacy of Jabu Baloyi lives on, and we have been inspired by him,” said Mamabolo.

