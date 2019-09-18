Pretoria - Global technology company ShotSpotter Inc has announced that it used gunshot detection systems successfully in the Kruger National Park to help combat rhino poaching. The announcement was made in the run-up to World Rhino Day on Sunday.

In 2014, ShotSpotter began a pilot of its gunshot detection technology in the intensified protection zone of the park, home to 60% of the remaining rhinos, the company said.

Previously, given the vast expanse of the park, most poaching incidents went undetected with carcasses found days or even weeks after a kill.

However, with the introduction of ShotSpotter which detects, locates and alerts rangers to gunfire incidents in under 60 seconds, there have been multiple poacher apprehensions.

“ShotSpotter changes the game by giving our rangers the exact location of the shot within seconds,” said Glenn Phillips, Kruger National Park managing executive.

“The resulting speed and accuracy of the response not only increase our chances of making contact and effecting an arrest, but over time we hope will send a powerful message to poachers to stay away.”

In addition to expanding coverage area in the park, ShotSpotter Labs plans to integrate with airborne thermal surveillance technologies which will enable rangers to track and intercept poachers.

The current poaching crisis has been going on for more than a decade, with close on 9 000 African rhino lost. Various interventions having brought it down from a peak in 2014/15. Last year the official count was 769, a dip for the fourth consecutive year.

Among the tactics used are to dehorn rhino, to inject dye in the horn, and to have increased foot and air patrols in high risk parks.

African News Agency (ANA)