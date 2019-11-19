New Tshwane lottery recruitment system to ensure transparency









CITY of Tshwane’s Tich Mekhoe calls one of the selected people during the EPWP lottery recruitment process yesterday. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane yesterday recruited Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers live through its lottery recruitment system. The recruitment was part of the City’s effort to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty while simultaneously avoiding nepotism and corruption. In this regard, the metro put to use the transparent EPWP recruitment process using a lottery selection process that produces audited results to assure job seekers that the process was free from unwarranted influence. Group head of community and social development services Tich Mekhoe explained and demonstrated how the process worked and why it was praised by national and provincial governments. Attending this Phase 4 job selection process were numerous heads of departments and chairpersons of portfolio committees. They witnessed the selection process of this programme that aims to create 110000 jobs.

Also in attendance was MMC for Human Capital and Shared Services Richard Moheta and his counterparts in health Alderman Anniruth Kissoonduth, and Environment and Agriculture Management MMC Dana Wannenburg.

Each politician was interested to see which residents of the City would become new members of their departments who would be relied upon in the quest to deliver services across Tshwane.

Mekhoe said EPWP was looking to create job opportunities for people with all sorts of skills, including car guarding, sport coaching and graveyards digging.

He advised people to move away from the stigma that EPWP was for cleaners in the streets because it hired even people with skills.

He said the recruitment process would take place twice every month and a list of recruits would be published to assure the people of the transparency of the programme.

Mayor Steven Mokgalapa said: “The City has set itself a target to create 110 000 jobs in this financial year through the EPWP.

This was done in a context to effect redress with 60% of the vacancies filled by women and a new 5% indigent target. “Rising unemployment remains a concern, with a 29% rate nationally; the City’s 3.3 million resident population is marred with a 23.3% unemployment rate.”

As of November, the database has registered over 145000 jobs, 400 of them recruited yesterday.

Pretoria News