The recruitment was part of the City’s effort to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty while simultaneously avoiding nepotism and corruption.
In this regard, the metro put to use the transparent EPWP recruitment process using a lottery selection process that produces audited results to assure job seekers that the process was free from unwarranted influence.
Group head of community and social development services Tich Mekhoe explained and demonstrated how the process worked and why it was praised by national and provincial governments.
Attending this Phase 4 job selection process were numerous heads of departments and chairpersons of portfolio committees. They witnessed the selection process of this programme that aims to create 110000 jobs.