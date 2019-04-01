UNIVERSITY of Pretoria chancellor Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe and chairperson of the council Futhi Mtoba during the launch of the Future Africa Institute. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The future Africa Institute has been described as the missing link that would put the continent at the top. “The missing link has been found; it is now time to put in the work,” said Thierry Zomahoun, president of the African Institute for Mathematical Science.

He was speaking during the launch of the University of Pretoria’s new research campus, a new flagship research and pan-African platform which aspires to transform the world through African research excellence.

The new hub was officially launched at the university’s Hillcrest campus on Friday and aims to be a leading research-intensive institution in Africa.

Zomahoun said Africa was diverse, spawning a lot of challenges. He said 40% of African research was conducted by outsiders. However, the new institute would change that narrative.

“Some African challenges can only be addressed by Africans, and this institution will do exactly that. We have skilled, qualified African people who can conduct their own research. The launch means the beginning of greater things; this is to certify that it is Africa’s time to leave a legacy to benefit the continent for the next 1000 years,” he said.

The multi-million rand green facility is a new hub and home for scholars. It provides the physical and intellectual environment for transformation-minded science leaders and innovative business leaders, policymakers, public servants and civil society to interact and take science forward across disciplines, cultures and generations.

On-site features include modern living quarters for postgraduate students, accommodation for visitors, a dining hall, an open research commons designed for interactive work, and a state-of-the art conference centre, as well as crop-based gardens.

Accommodation includes units that cater for married couples, family and a child-friendly environment for researchers attending conferences and seminars. The kitchen staff strive to harvest from their own garden to serve organic food to the scholars.

University of Pretoria vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe declared that history was being made. “What you see here is the future of Africa. The institute took shape when staff from different disciplines discussed the needs of researchers, the importance of transdisciplinary research and the imperative need to uplift Africa through research and development."

He said the hub was testimony to the university’s responsiveness to the need to create institutions that seek to address the continent’s challenges.

“Future Africa is the first of its kind; it is a collaborative space designed for transdisciplinary research. This is a space for thinking, learning; a collaborating platform and connecting in transdisciplinary ways.

“It is a space of creating new knowledge in new ways to address current and emerging complex often seemingly intractable challenges that face primarily our continent but also resonate globally.”

In the near future, he said, Africa would produce the highest quality peer-reviewed research possible.

The institute aimed to transform lives through education, research, development and using science to solve problems, improve conditions and have a positive impact on society.

The university’s deputy vice-chancellor for research Professor Stephanie Burton, interim director of Future Africa Professor Bernard Slippers and all project stakeholders spoke with pride about the new facility.