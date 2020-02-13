New vaccine will be available ahead of influenza season









Sanofi Medical Medical Head Dr Thinus Marais addresses the media about the new flu vaccine in Midrand at Sanofi House. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - As flu season approaches, pharmaceutical company Sanofi has spoken about the evolving standard of care for the flu, and how new vaccine treatment breakthroughs have performed. Medical Head Dr Thinus Marais revealed the results of new research and said the flu virus was very clever and able to adapt and mutate very quickly to its external environment. “A few vaccines that have been available up till now in the South African space have been trivalent influenza vaccines that contain three of the most common circulating strains of influenza, and recently a quadrivalent vaccine has become available, which means there is an additional strain of some of the most common circulating flu. "There are four strains versus three strains,” he said. Marais said almost 50% of affected South Africans required hospitalisation for severe illness caused by influenza, which affected between three and five million people worldwide, including over 45 000 South Africans each year.

He said the vaccine would be available in South Africa around March, and urged people to consider vaccination as it was the most effective way to prevent influenza as it provided immune protection against the viruses that caused influenza.

He explained that flu viruses circulated worldwide at different times of the year, with South Africa’s seasonal influenza usually occurring between May and September.

Marais said manufacturers did not decide what went into the vaccines, but rather the World Health Organisation (WHO) did.

WHO had sites that surveyed the disease and viruses and all data was sent to them, and they then determined which of those hundreds of viruses were the most common circulating from certain representatives.

“What we hope to prevent keeps changing, and that's why the surveillance from the WHO is so important, because as the virus changes they also adjust what the manufacturer must put in the vaccine.

"So we hope that in the vaccine we have what matches most accurately what is circulating,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that children under 5 years old were under the “at risk” category because they, compared to adults, shaped the virus a lot more than an adult.

He said children were very infectious and could spread viruses to many people around them.

They also share the virus for a much longer period after they have recovered from the flu.

Sanofi Pasteur's Business Unit head, Merilyn Steenkamp, said recent influenza seasons have been rather severe, with high rates of infection, hospitalisation and even deaths.

In some people, particularly the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, the influenza vaccine may not be able to prevent influenza entirely, but it did reduce the severity of illness.

Pretoria News