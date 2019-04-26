Handre Pollard is cautious about making predictions about the Bulls’ chances of breaking their dry spell in the Mother City.

The Bulls are on the cusp of claiming a rare feat as they look to grab a trio of victories over their South African counterparts away from home. This weekend’s clash against the Stormers will not only allow them to do exactly that, but will see them consolidate their lead at the top of the SA conference if they are victorious in Cape Town.

But it is easier said than done as they will have to reverse a losing trend playing the Capetonians at Newlands.

The Bulls have not won consecutive games against the Stormers since 2009.

The Pretoria-based franchise have found Newlands a tough place over the last few years, with the Stormers winning seven of their previous home games.

The conference topping Bulls will go into the clash buoyed by their victory over the Reds at Loftus before last weekend’s bye.

They can also take some confidence from their last match against the Stormers when they beat the visitors 40-3 in the first round in Pretoria.

Bulls captain Handre Pollard was cautious about making predictions about the team’s chances of breaking their dry spell in the Mother City.

“Newlands is a different place, it was great beating the Lions at Ellis Park for a long time but I don’t think anybody in this group has beaten the Stormers at home over the last few years,” Pollard said.

“It provides us with great motivation but you can’t focus on that, we literally have to go minute for minute at Newlands.

“If you are not accurate over those first 20 minutes, you can easily be 15 points behind and it would be difficult to bounce back.”

The Bulls will be desperate for a victory which will not only cement their place at the top of the SA conference, but will also be a shot in the arm ahead of a gruelling few weeks.

They will host the Waratahs and the Crusaders at Loftus before they embark on a four-week tour of Australasia.