Newly rehabilitated road opened to ease traffic flow in Tshwane north









MEC of Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo, left, with Emmanuel Madele of Rainbow Civils at the rehabilitated Doreen Road in Soshanguve. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo yesterday said he was proud to officially launch the rehabilitated Doreen Road (D31) in the city. The road connects thousands of motorists and commuters from Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa and other residential areas to the CBD. In just over a week, contractors were able to rehabilitate the road. Mamabolo said with Doreen Road being an alternative for motorists who did not want to use the Mabopane Highway (R80), redoing the road on the potholed portion was of crucial importance. He said the road led to the economically important Rosslyn node that generated a lot of revenue for the province.

He said there were lots of vehicles using the road because of its growing automotive industry and other developments in the Rosslyn Hub.

“We are improving the road network, particularly this road, which is also a strategic economic road for movement of goods and people, and of course linking industrial sites with the residential areas.

“It is for that reason that we rehabilitated the road and signage, cut the grass and trees to ensure visibility.

“All that seeks to make sure we’ve got smart movement of goods and people on the road as part of overarching the ideal of turning our province into a city region of smart mobility,” he said.

Mamabolo said there were also new roads that would be built in the area to serve as key commercial roads and support the economic development and activities.

He said the department was looking at the road network to facilitate swift and prompt movement of people that would ensure workers were productive and got to their destination.

“This road will also ease traffic flow and congestion. The beautiful work done here will also make sure the road is safe because as you can see there is a lot of traffic.

“We also had to make sure that the quality of the road encourages road safety.

“I must congratulate the service providers who did this work. One of the difficulties we are having in the department is service providers that do not complete projects they are given at the right level of quality, costs and time. This is a big problem we have in infrastructure, but this team did very well.”

The terms of the construction, which cost just under R1million, included that the service provider completed the work in two weeks. They finished resurfacing the road on Wednesday evening, and the next morning, all lanes were opened.

All that is left is adding road markings, signs and cutting the vegetation on the road, which will be completed by Tuesday.

