100 year-old Danville dame recalls a life well lived

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - As she turned 100 years old on Friday and after indulging in a celebration to celebrate the milestone, Catherine Elizabeth Conrad said she remembered clearly – and fondly – memories of her mother, who died when she was only 6 years old.

Speaking from Danville, on Saturday, the centenarian said her mother taught her so much, and those lessons were her secret to longevity. “I can still recall the happy times we spent with my mother: learning music, singing and dancing! Her death dramatically impacted my life, but my determination and belief in God carried me through.”

Cathy, as she is affectionately known, lives at the Ons Tuis: Van Rensburg home in Danville, where an extravagant high tea was hosted in her honour, on Friday. The old dame was born of a German father and English mother on August 20, 1921, at Mamre’s German Morovian Mission Station outside Cape Town. She enjoyed a happy and loving childhood, she told Pretoria News, which changed when she turned 6, when her mother passed away from tuberculosis, leaving behind her and a 3-year-old brother.

“The tables changed when we moved back to my grandfather and family in Sea Point after that,” she recalled. Also, among her fondest childhood memories was Sunday lunch, held at her aunt’s home after church. “Every Sunday before church my mom would send me to deliver the meat, potatoes and other stuff for my aunt to prepare. For some reason, my aunt never went to church, but we would always go to her house after the service to enjoy lunch there,” she said.

“I was brought up in a very religious home, which set the sequence for my life’s journey. By the grace of God I managed to stay on course.” She spoke of joining the Anglican Church, and at the age of 21, being “clothed” as an Anglican nun, and then training to be a teacher: “This fulfilled my dream.” Her career led her to Zambia, where she became the headmistress of a mission school near Lusaka. That was the first school that offered an education to young girls in the area. Schlebush says it was herself and three others, who have all died, who started the school.