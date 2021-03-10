11 accused in dock for allegedly selling privately-owned land in Limpopo

Pretoria - The case against the 11 suspects arrested in a land dispute that involves prominent Limpopo Blue Dot Properties was back in the Seshego Regional Court yesterday. The suspects, members of the Morena Seaka View Home Owners’ Association, are accused of selling portion 41 of the privately-owned farm to unsuspecting buyers in Mamahule, Dalmada, outside Polokwane in Limpopo. The land belongs to Blue Dot Properties, which has since obtained two court orders to declare the occupation as illegal and for the residents to vacate the area. The case was postponed to April 12. The suspects include leader of the association Francinah Sebati and seven members of the Mojapelo clan - Phinius, Botani, Jackson, Kgasago, Jack, Mabel and David. The other accused are Malisela Tladi, Neri Ranketela and William Maphanga.

In November last year presiding magistrate Janine Ungerer had granted them bail.

Blue Dot spokesperson Ike Kekana said the company had shown everything that was needed to be provided to the courts that it owned the land.

He said: “The tension in the area has calmed down after the arrests last year. People sold sights illegally to suspecting buyers. So they are charged with fraud. But the state has a very strong case.”

The land, which is on the R71 provincial freeway between Polokwane and Tzaneen, has been marred by drama for years since the traditional officials started selling the land off to residents.

Last month three people were shot and wounded and a house burnt down during a land dispute in that area.

The Mojapelo clan lodged a land claim in 1996, but it has not yet been finalised because of infighting among various clans.

“Portion 41 Kaalfontein 100 LS is legally owned by Blue Dot. People illegally sold stands there and occupied the farm illegally hence a case of fraud has been opened with the police.

“According to reports from Blue Dot security, some illegal occupants a night before brought unknown gunmen to the farm just to survey it. They were refused entrance by the security and then came back during the day and their aim was to take the farm over forcefully,” Kekana added.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Nzdangi said they were looking forward to next month when the case would return to court.

