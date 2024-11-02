12 South African creatives reimagine history with AI

Lali van Zuydam Twelve South African creatives are setting out to explore history through a new lens—one powered by artificial intelligence.

The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), in partnership with French studio u2p050 and Cape Town’s Playtopia Festival, is launching Unrecorded Voices, a groundbreaking programme where artists will use AI to recreate and reimagine untold or forgotten narratives. Starting this week, participants from fields as diverse as animation, architecture, immersive media, and digital arts will begin their exploration in workshops and mentorships designed to marry cutting-edge technology with historical storytelling. Their creative efforts will culminate in a series of short films and interactive experiences, which will be unveiled at the Playtopia Festival in Cape Town on 6 and 7 December. “By blending historical research with AI, these artists have a unique opportunity to engage with stories that challenge mainstream narratives,” said Emmanuelle Denavit-Feller, Regional Head of New Media, Film and Music at IFAS.

“They’re exploring everything from environmental and social justice issues to reimagining archives and generating new, provocative perspectives on history.” Among the cohort is Chelsi Leonora Goliath, a creative technologist and immersive artist focused on human-robot interaction at Wits University. “I am constantly drawn to how technology can reshape narratives, and the idea of creating speculative AI-generated documentaries excites me,” Goliath said. Alongside her is award-winning multidisciplinary artist Dune Tilley, founder of the AI creative consultancy Luca. “Joining this programme is an unparalleled opportunity to deepen my expertise and contribute to the evolving dialogue between art and AI,” said Tilley.

Visual artist Elize Vossgätter, represented by galleries in Cape Town and Senegal, will bring her reflections on human-nature relationships, while Henrietta Scholtz, a visual archaeologist, examines the cultural impact of technology from ancient to modern times. Other participants include Irish Éire Sloane, a digital artist incorporating AI into animation; Lomawa Elizabeth Maelane, who unpacks African diasporic heritage through performance and installation; and Mika’il the Muezzin, a social sculptor whose work spans architecture and storytelling with a focus on gender and identity. Underground digital musician and AI activist Nhlanhla Michael Dhlamini, multimedia artist and UCT lecturer Nicola Pilkington, Fine Arts student Siphokazi Matshaka, PhD candidate Vanessa Chen, and creative technologist Xopher Wallace complete the group. Each is motivated to bring marginalised histories to the forefront, using AI to reconstruct them in thought-provoking ways.