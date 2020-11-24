16 Days of Activism: Women’s economic justice for a non-violent and non-sexist SA

Pretoria - Working towards the inclusion and economic emancipation of women is key to dealing with some of the socio-economic constraints keeping women in toxic and abusive relationships. It was for this reason that the government themed this year’s focus of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children under the slogan; Women’s economic justice for a non-violent and non-sexist South Africa. Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, said the focus on economic emancipation was important as recent statistics revealed that half of the women died in the hands of those who claimed to love them. She said she believed one of the main reasons was due to the disproportionate inequality gap between men and women in the country. Nkoana-Mashabane said throughout the campaign the focus would be on the importance of women’s economic empowerment as an integral component of efforts to eradicate violence against women and children.

She said this would be done through aligning their strategy to the second and fifth pillar of the National Strategic Plan which dealt with focusing on prevention and rebuilding social cohesion, as well as building on women’s economic power.

“One woman empowered is a family empowered and that is how she will see the signs and start making a move so that she does not die. It would enable the woman to free herself from depending on her abuser.”

“It should not be that neighbours and communities ignore the screams and cries of women or children every night and everyone simply excuses themselves from helping on the basis that it was not their problem to deal with.”

Nkoana-Mashabane said the first activity government would kick off the campaign with was the hoisting of the national flag at half-mast at the Union Building and nationally for five days.

She also urged that all citizens wear all black during those five days to pay homage to the victims of gender-based violence and femicide but also for those who had fallen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pretoria News