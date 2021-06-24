17 more arrested over ANC branch meeting punch-up

POLICE have arrested 17 more people following a bust up at the ANC General Branch Meeting held in Limpopo at the weekend. The Pretoria News reported yesterday that a ANC member Kemotho Daniel Nkanyane was kept in custody on Monday after he appeared before the Phalala Magistrate Court following a shooting of two party members and 16 others being injured during the rampage after the meeting of the Sub-Region Ward 12.

A firearm was also recovered and a number of cars damaged. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, confirmed the arrests. He said: “17 suspects aged between 20 and 40 were today (yesterday) arrested by the police following incidents of shootings, assaults and malicious damage to property that took place at GaSeleka on Saturday. The suspects will appear in Phalala Magistrate court soon. More arrests are expected.”

In a statement released last night by ANC Waterberg Region spokesperson Matome Moremi- Taueatsoala said: “The ANC in Waterberg welcomes the arrests of 17 suspects and thanks the South African Police Services for effecting these arrests timeously, as this will go a long way in restoring the public’s confidence in the country’s justice system.” He added: “The ANC understands that the SAPS assembled a high level team of detectives, who were able to identify these delinquents, track them down and effected their arrests. This will also send a strong message that South Africa is a country that is governed by the rule of law, and anyone who purposefully transgresses the law, will have to face its full might.” “ANC gatherings cannot become playing fields for lawbreakers, who are driven by rage and wanton disregard of organisational protocols. It is unimaginable that women could be ‘brazenly attacked’ like this, in an ANC gathering. The ANC in Waterberg will follow this criminal case with keen interest, and institute internal disciplinary processes against these perpetrators – where possible harshest sanctions will be meted out,” the statement read.

Mojapelo also confirmed the arrests of the arrest of Nkanyane, who is allegedly the shooter. He said: “We can confirm that cases of two counts of attempted murder, assault, grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and public violence have been opened by the police at Witpoort police station in the Waterberg District.” The two people who had been shot had been taken to hospital.