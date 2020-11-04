34 agencies engaged to recover R12bn owed to Tshwane metro

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has intensified its efforts to collect revenue by appointing 34 debt collection agencies to recoup more than R12 billion it is owed by residential and business customers. The agencies were appointed with effect from Monday on a three-year contract to collect the outstanding debt of 120 days and more from 93 113 residential and business debtors amounting to R12.8bn. “The appointment of the debt collection agencies will benefit the City by increasing the revenue collection level, thus improving cash flow and the capacity to execute legal action against defaulters,” spokesperson Selby Bokaba said. “The City has attempted to recover the outstanding debt through other less drastic measures such as credit control actions, debt calling and via electronic reminders, but all these efforts were in vain. The City was left with no option but to outsource the recovery process,” he said. “The City constantly sends alerts to its customers whose municipal accounts are in arrears to remind them of their debt before their accounts reach 120 days by sending them SMSes, invoices per email, calls from the Outbound Call centre, a Robo-dialer doing automatic calls to defaulting customers and final demands delivered at the property.”

He said debtors had also been encouraged to take advantage of the City’s Incentive Programme to bring their accounts up to date.

The agencies were appointed subject to several provisions, including the number of jobs to be created, spin-offs to the local economy and strategy for the appointment of locals.

No commission would be paid should the agency collect less than 1.5% of the total book handed over.

The agency will collect arrears debt and inactive debt on a commission basis, calculated on the capital amount, plus interest on the outstanding amount from the handover date.

Where the debtors have paid the full outstanding amount before the agency instituted the first collection action, regardless of when the account was handed over, the agency will not be entitled to commission.

