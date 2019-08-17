Isaac Gadisi who received a bicycle. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - There was happiness all around as 40 Sun City employees each received a brand-new bicycle on Saturday as part of the resort’s 40th birthday celebrations. Shouts of joy filled the air at the Cabanas as the 40 employees took possession of their bicycles, with most of them saying that this will be the first time that they own this mode of transport.

Isaac Gadisi, who works in the cleaning department at the Palace of the Lost City, said he had no idea that this surprise was waiting for him, until shortly before the handing-over ceremony.

“I have never owned a bicycle, but I learned how to ride one as a child. I am sure once I am in the saddle, it will all come back to me.”

Gadisi said he will no longer have to rely on buses or his own two feet to transport him to and from work.

“I live 5km away and this great gift will make life so much easier for me. I am so happy and greatful.”

Gadisi and a few of his friends rode home after the handing-over ceremony in a group to make sure that they and their new wheels were safe.

Johnson Takai, a chef at the resort, could not contain his smile as he drove off in his new bicycle. “This is my first bike and I am going to cherish it," he said as he sped away.

The Table Bay Charity Tour cyclists, who ride from Sun City to Cape Town yearly to raise funds for charity, sponsored the bicycles

“Beyond bringing the absolute joy of cycling, it is a mode of transport. For many of these beneficiaries the bicycle they have been given, is the first they get to call their own. It is also a way for them to travel independently and cost efficient, “ Mike van Vuuren, general manager at Sun City said.

Sun International has been involved with the Sun City to the Table Bay Charity Cycle Tour since 2003. Over the past 17 years this tour has donated about R10.5 million to various charity organisations.

This year the tour departed from Sun City on February 28 and arrived in Cape Town on March 7. The team consisted of 17 cyclists, including four females and two international riders. They cycled a distance of 1 749 km.

The cycling charity tour is the brainchild of Johann Mare, who said in 2003 that he wanted to do something different to benefit the community. He decided to raise funds for various charities.

Khumo Magano, the sustainability manager at Sun City said this gesture is to acknowledge the resorts’ workers and to promote the culture of fitness and sports. It is also to assist the employees to get to and from work.

The bicycles travel on and off-road and carry an additional load of up to 20kg.

