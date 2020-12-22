400 arrests as police raid places of entertainment, liquor outlets in Tshwane

Pretoria - Different policing units arrested more than 400 suspects at the weekend and raided places of entertainment that failed to comply with lockdown regulations and safety protocols. Tshwane police district commissioner Major-General Hilda Mohajane said she was proud of the team. Those arrested were aged between 20 and 55 and included gender-based violence suspects. Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said operations saw liquor outlets raided and the owners fined in Rietgat, Mamelodi, Mamelodi East, Sunnyside, Brooklyn and Bronkhorstspruit. The police also shut down 15 illegal liquor outlets for contravention of the liquor act in places like Pretoria Central, Temba, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Atteridgeville. Fines were also handed to several second-hand goods dealers who were also guilty of non-compliance.

Selepe said they also found stolen vehicles and recovered an unlicensed firearm.

Mohajane thanked the detectives for doubling their effort to ensure that wanted criminals were arrested.

She indicated that more multidisciplinary operations would be intensified throughout Tshwane to deal harshly with people who disregarded laws, mostly the non-compliance of lockdown regulations.

"It is a great concern that during police raids it is found that two of the four liquor outlets visited did not comply with their liquor licence conditions," she said.

Mohajane warned liquor traders and event organisers to comply with safety and trading regulations or face the might of the law.

"In addition, people continue to drive while under the influence of alcohol and in so doing endanger the lives of others. Drinking as well as driving un-roadworthy vehicles are among the focus areas.“

Pretoria News