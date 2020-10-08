50 000 Pretoria CBD residents hit by water pipe woes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Frustration is mounting as the City of Tshwane scrambles to fix a pipe burst that has left an estimated 50 000 residents and businesses in and around the CBD without water. The crisis started at the weekend when the pipe at Salvokop burst yet again. It has affected people in parts of the CBD, Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale and areas south of the CBD. A hairdresser in Sunnyside, Shelly Omoluwo, said she could not operate her business without water and had been losing out on clients. She said it was impossible for her to get enough water from the trucks to run her business and household. “It’s frustrating because the queues are long and we cannot get water near our residences, so one has to carry the buckets for quite a distance.”

Pat Mahlobo, who usually washes cars in Arcadia, said he had to put his work on hold.

Resident Ntsako Mabaso said he was now eating takeaways as he could not access enough water for basic hygiene and cooking. He said this had hit him hard in the pocket, a situation worsened by the fact that there was no concrete feedback on when the water problem would be resolved.

He said better communication in such a crisis affecting a large area would ease the frustration experienced by residents, especially elderly ones with no one to assist them. Alzinah Mogapi said placing water tankers far away was also a major strain.

“Sunnyside is not just Leyds Street, where the City has placed the water tankers. The whole process was better last time as we could get tankers at nearby blocks.”

On Tuesday, the City said it antici­pated that the repair work would be completed within the next few days, assuming there were no weather challenges and other setbacks.

“The progressing site works includes measurement of the required material being procured, loosening and cutting off the damaged piece of pipe, preparing the site to lay the new pipe, etc,” the metro said in a statement.

Pretoria News