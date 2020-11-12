70 percent of booking slots, capacity will be dedicated to driving licences renewals - Jacob Mamabolo

Pretoria - Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Wednesday has announced that, from next week, all driver testing licensing centres (DLTCs) in the province will dedicate 70 percent of booking slots and capacity to driving licences renewals in order to address current backlogs. Mamabolo made the announcement after a meeting with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the Driving License Card Account (DLCA) – a trading entity of the department of transport, which is responsible for card production – and members of mayoral committees in all municipalities and districts. "Working together with all the stakeholders, the province will ensure that 70 percent of all slots made available to the DLTCs will be dedicated exclusively to processing driving licences renewals daily. DLTCs managers, who undermine this directive, will be dealt with harshly and face possible suspension,” Mamabolo said. "We have also taken a decision that available capacity in the DLTCs such as equipment, machinery and staff will be dedicated to addressing the backlog in driving licences renewals.” Mamabolo said a provincial management operations centre will be established to monitor the activities of DLTCs daily, as well as to ensure that the decisions taken at the meeting on Wednesday are implemented.

"There would also be a dedicated team to maintain and service the equipment and machinery that is used to process the driving licences renewals on a regular basis," he said.

With effect from December, the public transport and roads infrastructure department will kick-start a forensic investigation into widespread allegations of corruption, bribery and collusion reportedly taking place at DLTCs across the province.

"While the current Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the driving licences renewals backlog, it has also laid bare the fact that over the years, the DLTCs have not been functioning optimally. The DLTCs’ capacity has not been increased to match the demand and the pressure brought by the growing population,” Mamabolo said.

"However, we are confident that with the decisions we have taken today, we will be able to address the backlogs. In partnership with RTMC, we will also be piloting the use of mobile units in order to increase the capacity of the facilities and provide a better service to the communities.”

