8 Tshwane metro cops out on bail after arrested for corruption and malfeasance

Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted eight Tshwane Metro Police Department officers bail following their arrest for corruption and malfeasance.

The officers were part of the 13 arrested in the City of Tshwane between Friday and Sunday by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's national anti-corruption unit.

The suspects, whose cases are being prosecuted individually, were granted bail ranging from R1 500 to R2 500 and asked to ensure they return to court on October 13 or face warrants of arrests.

Nozipho Ndlangamandla, 36, Sekgotho Mokena, 40, Alcido Sambo, 35, Job Mthombeni 43, Philmon Sebopa 36, Mashudu Mukwebo 37, Muthuphei Raluthaha 32, and Walter Marapjane, 37, walked out of the holding cells to find the media waiting to take their pictures.

Their defence informed the court about the officer's dependents, families, assets, places of residency and salaries, as they asked for lenient bail amounts taking into account the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, and the fact tsome of them are breadwinners.