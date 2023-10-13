A bright future awaits young singer Kamo who got social media buzzing

Pretoria - A 15-year-old singing sensation's second sentence involves the word “church” when you have a conversation with him. From the age of 9, Kamogelo from Lenyenye township, near Tzaneen in Limpopo, knew he wanted to be a singer because he always led his peers in a Sunday School choir.

Six years later, “Kamo”, as he is known, is still the lead singer at his local church, African Methodist Episcopal. A Grade 9 learner at St George Secondary School in Tzaneen, his sultry voice full of passion and magic looks to have a bright future in his province and beyond, after his talent was displayed all over social media recently. Singing what is called a “gwijo” (a cappella) song, Athandwe, Kamo belts high notes while being filmed by his church mates as they wait for a prayer service during a youth ceremonial service.

Kamo says he grew up in the church, and that’s what he knows – church. “We are a church-orientated family, and from Sunday school to primary school I have been in the choir. Now I have joined the youth and I’m in the choir there as well,” he said. Besides dreaming of being a singer, Kamo wants to be a mechanical engineer when he finishes his matric.

“I thought I should entertain my friends while we were waiting for the prayer service at my church. But my friend Moleboheng, who is one of the youth members, was filming me while I was singing. The song is very meaningful to me because it’s passionate. The video has since trended on social media, and Kamo says he has received calls congratulating him for his voice – some from “important people” who want to work with him. “That video trended everywhere. I have already received calls from important people who are communicating with my mom. I think they want to do business.

“I was shocked when I was getting the calls. I didn’t expect to get so much attention,” said Kamo. However, he dreams of collaborating with gospel star Lebo Sekgobela. In fact his neighbours call him “Hallelujah Mdumiseni”, after Sekgobela’s hit gospel song that he belts out every day in the bath. He lives with his grandparents, his mom and his 3-year-old sister Keabetswe, and the family have been getting daily visitors from the neighbourhood to congratulate the boy for his singing talents.

Kamo said the people of Lenyenye seem very proud of him and motivate him to do what he loved. He added that he drew his inspiration from his uncle Nkwako, also a performer at church. “A person that motivates me is my uncle. I want to send a meaningful message to the people out there, share gospel music with the people, and do a collaboration with one of the biggest gospel artists in South Africa, like Lebo Sekgobela,” Kamo said.