A summons can't simply be left on the grass or taped to the gate

Pretoria - Leaving a summons lying on the grass where it can blow away or not be noticed is not the appropriate way to serve it, especially if the document involves something as big as the possibility of losing one’s home. This is according to a full bench (three judges) of the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, who said a sheriff who served a summons always had a duty to ensure that it would land in the correct hands. The court said where delivery of a notice or summons was to be delivered to the home of the person involved it would, equally, not be enough to merely drop it over the fence or stick it into a hedge. This issue came to the fore when the sheriff of the court arrived at a home in Bela Bela to issue summons on Anet Maré. He claimed he attached a copy to her gate and on the lawn. This despite Maré saying that she was home at the time. Maré said she did not receive the summons and so had no idea of pending legal proceedings against her, or of the bank’s intention to sell the house.

The court had ruled earlier that Absa Bank, which held the bond on the property, could not attach the house, despite Maré being R75 000 in arrears on her bond repayments.

When she fell into arrears, Absa instructed its attorneys to recover the money from her.

Summons was said to have been served by the sheriff’s office, but she never responded as she said she did not know about the pending proceedings.

The bank eventually turned to the court to obtain a default judgment against Maré and, as she did not come to court, the court granted the bank a default judgment.

The implication of this was that the property was sold on auction.

Mare said the first she knew that her home was sold from under her, was when the new owner arrived at her house with the documents which declared him the owner.

But Maré went to court to have the order rescinded due to irregularities. These included that the bank, on its affidavit, referred to her as a “he”, rather than “she”, and that it was said that she was resident in Pretoria, when she lived in Bela Bela.

But her main bone of contention was that she had no fore knowledge of the court proceedings as she had never received the summons.

Maré said the sheriff could not have effected delivery of the summons as he claimed, because there was no gate to her premises. He further claimed that he had “attached” a copy of it to the grass but it was not clear how this was accomplished.

Maré said the property was a smallholding and there was therefore a lot of grass.

Judge Elizabeth Kubushi had earlier granted the order in her favour, but Absa, not happy with not having the house or bond repayment, now appealed against the order.

The bank argued that the re-transfer of the property to Maré would leave it without real security over the property to satisfy its claim against her.

But the court said this was not the issue it needed to consider, as the proceedings which were followed in serving the summons were flawed.

There was no proper service of the summons and, therefore, no proper sale in place.

In turning down Absa’s appeal, the court said the obvious way to serve such an important document was to hand it to the person in question, or to a responsible employee, or even to push it under the front door or into a postbox.