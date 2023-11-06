A twisted tale of Rottweiler, Maltese and protection order

A ROTTWEILER dog who bit a Maltese poodle sparked a legal tussle between the owners of the dogs, with the poodle’s owner eventually obtaining a protection order against the bigger dog’s master. Under the protection order, obtained under the Protection from Harassment Act, Grant Horner may not intimidate or harass Gary Baranov, his wife or their four children. Horner may also not enter the estate where Baranov lives in uMhlanga, with his rottweiler dog. Horner turned to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, sitting in Pietermaritzburg, where he appealed the confirmation of the protection order by the magistrate, who also issued the interim protection order.

Horner told the court that what Baranov claimed he had done, most certainly did not warrant a protection order as envisaged in law. Baranov and Horner’s brother live in the Driftwood Estate, north of Durban. Horner often visits his brother. There is some animosity between Baranov and Horner’s brother and there are legal proceedings pending between them relating to various disputes. In November 2021, while Horner was visiting his brother, there was an incident in which his Rottweiler dog bit Baranov’s Maltese poodle in the complex. Baranov said that during the altercation, the bigger dog bit his finger.

There is some contestation regarding exactly how the incident happened, particularly whether Horner had his hand on his dog at the time, or whether the animal had been let loose in the common area of the complex where the incident occurred. The court was told that Baranov was with his dog and four children at the time of the attack. His Maltese was admitted to the vet for surgery and he went to the emergency room of a nearby hospital. The medical report records that he sustained a superficial laceration to his right thumb.

Baranov said he found the incident extremely traumatic, and he and his children underwent psychological therapy as they have a fear of large dogs. He also laid two criminal charges against Horner as a result of this incident – one for keeping a ferocious dog and another for malicious damage to his property, the poodle. Baranov made it clear he intended to lay a civil claim against Horner, but the parties eventually settled the matter when Horner agreed to pay him R22 000.

After the incident, Horner visited his brother without incident, although Baranov did regard the fact that he brought his dog along, as insensitive. Three months later, after the settlement agreement had been concluded and the agreed payment made, Baranov and his son were walking in the common area of the residential estate with their dog when Horner arrived to visit his brother. A verbal exchange ensued and Baranov alleged that Horner said to him: “‘Hey, big boy, I see you got your way.” This was apparently in reference to the settlement agreement, to which Baranov replied: “Excuse me?”

Horner then enquired: “How’s your hand?” Baranow replied: “Mind your own business.” He said Horner then countered with words to the effect that “karma is a bitch” and “karma will get you”. This did not sit well with Baranov, who obtained an interim protection order against Horner. Between the granting of the interim order, and the return date, Horner visited his brother on numerous occasions without incident. The order was, however, later confirmed by the magistrate.

The high court now, on appeal, overturned that order and said the lower court was wrong in finding that Horner’s conduct amounted to harassment. The earlier finding of the magistrate was based on his assessment that Horner, telling Baranov that karma was going to get him and “karma is a bitch”, amounted to Horner “placing some kind of curse” on Baranov. This is a misdirection, the high court said, as karma iwa the concept that one’s own actions influence what happens to one in the future.