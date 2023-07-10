About 270 suspects arrested for various alleged offences during crime blitz in Tshwane

Pretoria - Police in Tshwane have arrested about 270 suspects for various alleged offences during a crime blitz at the weekend, with 230 being the most wanted. The arrests were a part of the infamous Operation O Kae Molao that took place in Villieria and Kameeldrift from Wednesday last week to Saturday .

The operation was a collaboration between law-enforcement agencies including Gauteng Traffic and the Tshwane Metro Police, Home Affairs, private security companies and the community policing forum. In a statement, acting district spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the operations also zoomed into domestic violence and 64 suspects were arrested for the gender-based-violence-related offences. Mavimbela added that an additional 14 suspects were held for common robberies, one and five suspects faced charges of murder and attempted murder.

“The unwavering commitment from the men and women in blue was a sign that they were committed to root out corruption and criminality in communities.” He said the operations were also a way to bring confidence in the eyes of the community. “On Thursday, the operation reached its pinnacle as uniformed police officers intensified their activities, employing a roadblock, raids, stop-and-searches and foot patrols.

“The collaborative efforts of crime intelligence and community members culminated in the arrest of four individuals found in possession of dangerous drugs, including substances such as crystal meth, crystal star and 19 mandrax tablets.” Mavimbela said about 40 people were arrested for being in the country illegally while several were arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes during stop-and-search operations. He said the suspects were expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on various dates.

Last week a 29-year-old man was arrested by the Tshwane Flying Squad for attempting to bribe a police officer with R400 to release his employee, who had been caught with marijuana. Police spokesperson Sergeant Alfred Legodi said the suspect’s worker was arrested following a sting operation that entrapped him. Less than an hour following the arrest, the accused allegedly went after the police and caught them at the police station where he attempted to bribe the arresting officers.

Legodi said: “He was detained at the Hammanskraal police station and was charged with attempting to bribe an officer of the law. “The 21-year-old suspect appeared before the Hammanskraal Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegal dealing in dagga and possession. His boss was charged with dealing and bribery.