Acting premier launches student city

THE North West Housing Corporation hosted the momentous sod-turning ceremony for the Mahikeng Student City Development Project, led by Acting Premier Nono Maloyi at Lokaleng road near the Mahikeng Campus of the North West University. This event marked the official launch of a visionary project aimed at providing high quality accommodation for 10 000 students in the vicinity of the provincial capital.

The Mahikeng Student City is not merely a housing endeavour, it is a holistic vision for student living. Plans for the development include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, modern amenities, convenient access to transportation, and essential health facilities. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance the overall student experience and foster a thriving community. Maloyi emphasised the significance of this project in his address, highlighting its potential to generate both short and long-term job opportunities for the residents of Mahikeng. "The first phase of this project will create more than 3,500 job opportunities for locals," stated the acting premier, underscoring the commitment to economic empowerment within the region.

Furthermore, Maloyi stressed the importance of ensuring that local businesses benefit directly from the project. "We expect the main contractor to prioritise subcontractors from Mahikeng,“ acting premier asserted, reaffirming the government's dedication to maximising local participation and economic impact. The North West government's unwavering commitment to job creation and service delivery programmes was echoed throughout the ceremony. Maloyi reiterated the government's vision to reposition the North West as a hub of development and opportunity, emphasising the collective effort required to achieve this goal. Bishop Sello Mogodiri, Chief Executive Officer of the North West Housing Corporation, commended Maloyi’s leadership in spearheading initiatives for smart and mega cities."Your commitment to supporting smart city development is evident," Mogodiri remarked, highlighting the success of the acting premier's investor conference held the previous year.

He further emphasised the North West Housing Corporation’s dedication to swiftly advance the Smart Cities Project, with construction slated to commence by June this year. Acknowledgments were extended to the Executive Mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema and the Executive Mayor of the Mahikeng Local Municipality for their invaluable support and presence at the ceremony. Mogodiri expressed optimism for a fruitful collaboration as the project progresses, ensuring that the benefits reach the people of Mahikeng. The sod-turning ceremony for the Mahikeng Student City Development Project stands as a symbol of hope, progress, and collaboration. As construction commences and the vision becomes reality, the North West embarks on a transformative journey toward prosperity and development.