ActionSA urges Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink to focus on city finances

ActionSA says Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink should prioritise stabilising the city’s finances during his inaugural State of the Capital Address today. It also urged the mayor to announce plans to invest in strategic infrastructure such as the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The party’s regional chairperson, Jackie Mathabathe, said that after weeks of instability in the capital city it was important that Brink showed leadership by addressing key concerns raised by the auditor-general in her adverse findings and ensuring that the city would be financially sustainable into the future. “Through our MMC for social development and community services, Peggy de Bruin, ActionSA also believes the mayor should announce additional support for the city’s most vulnerable through indigent programmes, and support for the homeless. “Plans for revenue collection, support for both formal and informal businesses and plans to improve service delivery should also be announced to attract investment and job creation back to the city,” said Mathabathe.

“As a member of the governing multi-party coalition, ActionSA will keep the mayor accountable to ensure that firm action is taken on these key issues and that all communities receive the services they are entitled to. “We remain firmly committed to the multi-party coalition and through our MMC De Bruin and economic development and spatial planning MMC Hannes Coetzee, we will continue to work towards a prosperous capital city that meaningfully uplifts the lives of our people.” Mathabathe said ActionSA believed that through ethical leadership, economic prosperity and the rule of law, the City of Tshwane could be turned around and become an example of what could be achieved in South Africa when the ANC was removed from power.