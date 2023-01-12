Adamant Cyril Ramaphosa will lose interdict bid Jacob Zuma’s daughter says ‘see you next week’

Pretoria - “See you next week” those are the words of former head of state Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla implying that incumbent president Cyril Ramaphosa would have lost his bid to interdict a private prosecution by the former president. She was speaking to the media, just before leaving the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday afternoon where her father is involved in a legal bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa.

The matter involves advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan accusing the two for allegedly leaking Zuma’s confidential medical information during his arms deal trial. He is also accusing Ramaphosa of being an “accessory after the fact”, following the trial and has instituted a private prosecution against him, to take place next week Thursday. However, Ramaphosa is seeking to block this private prosecution that in a form of an interdict but judgment was reserved by a full bench composed of Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland, Edwin Molahlehi and Marcus Senyatsi.

Zuma was represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu while Ramaphosa’s legal team was led by Advocate Ngwako Maenetje. While it was not yet clear where the wind blew by the afternoon at the court Zuma-Sambudla was adamant that Ramaphosa was going to lose his interdict bid. “Advocate Dali Mpofu did a good job to prove the point that the president had to answer and that date is next week where he would have to appear before the court. See you next week,” a confident Zuma-Sambudla said.

Zuma has opposed and filed his arguments on Friday as to why the president should appear before the court, calling Ramaphosa’s application “abusive, frivolous, and vexatious”. The three legal eagles reserved judgment for Monday. Pretoria News