Advancing sustainable development and transforming education through digital innovation

The Faculty of Science at the Tshwane University of Technology hosted its annual two-day Research Day event on October 14 and 15. Focusing on "Harnessing Science and Transformative Digital Technologies to Accelerate Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals," it highlighted the Faculty’s commitment to aligning scientific research and education with global sustainability targets.

Professor Ntebogeng Mokgalaka-Fleischmann, Executive Dean Faculty of Science, Best Oral winner, Veronica Maphanga and Director: Research, Innovation and Engagement, Dr Rita Raseleka. Day one was dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge research within the Faculty, focusing on the Water-Energy-Food Nexus, health innovation, renewable energy and ecosystem management. The event opened with an inspiring keynote address, which emphasised the importance of navigating the competitive research landscape to achieve academic excellence.

Presenters offered diverse perspectives on pressing challenges, such as enhancing food security through underutilised crops and investigating nanomedicine for targeted cancer therapies. The session on sustainable energy explored innovative approaches, including machine learning for energy-efficient materials and the use of stable anodes for wastewater treatment, demonstrating the potential for science to address environmental concerns. The wining award in this year’s category for best oral presentation by a doctoral student was presented to Veronica Maphanga from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences for her presentation entitled: “Investigating the anxiolytic activity of selected essential oils in zebrafish larvae and identification of active constituents using bio-chemometrics.”

Day two shifted focus to teaching and learning practices, with a strong emphasis on integrating digital technologies into the academic environment. Talks explored module design for online learning and the role of artificial intelligence in education. The discussions underscored the importance of adapting teaching methods to engage students effectively in the digital age, as seen in presentations on digital pedagogy and innovative assessment techniques. The plenary session explored how merging the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions could lead to accessible, high-quality education across Africa, contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 4 on quality education. This year, the award for best oral presentation in the Teaching & Learning category went to Lynton Hazelhurst from Biomedical Sciences for his presentation entitled:” Digital Pedagogy: Digital transformation of learning.”

The presentation emphasised the critical need to integrate digital technologies into educational practices to engage Generation Z and Generation Alpha students effectively. In today’s digital world, where virtual environments play a central role in shaping how these generations experience life, education must evolve to reflect this reality. The presentation highlighted the importance of incorporating digital frameworks and tools into teaching, illustrating this evolution through examples like the ECG to demonstrate how information is now accessed and understood. Hazelhurst stressed that digital platforms are not just for leisure but are powerful spaces for learning, urging educators to adapt their methods to align with how students already interact with technology. The presentation also introduced digital analytics as a way to capture and analyse student data, enabling more personalized learning experiences.