Aero SA 2024 has potential to stimulate Tshwane economy

The fourth installation of Aero South Africa 2024 that is currently taking place at Wonderboom National Airport has the potential to bring about economic benefits for the City of Tshwane and create much-needed jobs. This was said by the MMC of Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Hannes Coetzee, who has been part of the three-day event that’s attracted aviation fanatics from different parts of the country since its official launch on Wednesday.

Billed as the largest general aviation trade show in southern Africa, the event is hosted by the City’s Wonderboom National Airport and Messe Frankfurt SA. Known as a networking event and not a public air show, the expo has the potential to also facilitate access for young people and emerging businesses into the aviation sector. Organisers described it as a business-to-business show that is the best in exhibiting new aviation technology and where members of the aviation industry can network with each other.

Aeroplanes showcased at the Aero South Africa 2024 at Wonderboom National Airport. Picture: Supplied The aviation event provides a platform for aviation enthusiasts and industry leaders to share ideas about the latest technologies, showcase the latest innovations, exchange knowledge and forge business connections. Coetzee was particularly impressed with potential investments the show is likely to generate and bring into the City’s economy. “What I found interesting is the investment that people want to bring to the City of excellence. I have spoken to a couple of exhibitors and they are even more willing to train aeroplane fitters,” he said.

According to Coetzee, among the exhibitors there were also aviation parts manufacturers eager to create jobs and contribute towards development. “If you look at the air aviation industry as a whole, the growth that is taking place and the job creation that is there, uplifting the poorest of the poor. I think this is a good initiative,” he said. The event will be concluded today and Coetzee called on members of the public to still make their way to the airport to show their support and gaze at the aeroplanes.