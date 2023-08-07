African Bar Association in partnership with Unisa hosts annual conference

Pretoria - The crème de la crème of the legal profession on the African continent, under the auspices of the African Bar Association, has converged on the main campus of Unisa in Pretoria for the 2023 annual conference, which will end on August 10. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa, Ronald Lamola, Chief Justice of South Africa, Justice Raymond Zondo and the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, were among some of the key speakers.

Other speakers include the Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Justice Desmond B Edwards, President of the African Bar Association Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo as well as the chairperson of the South African Bar Association, advocate Bart Ford. Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, a previous Attorney-General of Ghana (2001-2003), is also in attendance. The conference will be hosted by the African Bar Association in partnership with Unisa and will be held under the theme: “Building the legal profession in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement”.