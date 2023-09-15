Afro-pop singer, songwriter Motlanalo Rammalo uses her gift from God to heal the world

Pretoria - From a young age, Afro-pop singer and songwriter Motlanalo Rammalo knew she had a gift from God she had to share with people. Since then, the 29-year-old has been on a mission to master her love for music, which she considers is a talent she has to use to heal the world.

Having launched her singing career in 2019, the singer from Phalaboborwa in Limpopo has set her sights on re-branding herself, joining a new record label, Shynebright Entertainment, and to set afloat an annual concert. “I knew that I had to use my gift to heal the world. My love for music and the gift that God gave me had to come to use,” she said. For her, the music industry is not a risk if you are passionate about the craft.

“For me, it’s not a risk. I have always wanted it. Whether hot or mild, I was going in full force. “I would literally stop breathing if I were to stop singing. I know it has its ups and down, but I was ready for it.” With regards to her journey, she is confident that she has what it takes. However, it takes consistency and hard work for everything to run as smoothly as possible.

Motlanalo is on the verge of releasing a new album, which she says will be featuring some of the “extremely” talented artists in Limpopo. After her two-year break, with no new music, she is hitting the ground running with her Love and Soul concert, aiming to keep music fans on their feet and social media buzzing. “I wouldn’t say that it was a complete break per se, because I was still gigging. But the break I took was in terms of releasing music.

“I believe with the kind of music I do. My songs were still celebrated, even when there was no new music. I believe that one needs to listen and plan their next bang into the industry. As a result, I have a lot of things lined up and new marketing strategies to use when re-entering or, rather, re-branding and introducing new music. “This concert is expected to take place yearly and aims to give golden opportunities to other artists and upcoming artists who are trying to establish themselves in the industry, especially in the Afro-soul, pop, and jazz spaces,” she said. Afro-pop soul singer Zonke will also be on stage at the concert at the Meropa Casino in Polokwane on November 25.

Motlanalo’s role model is the late Brenda Fassie, who she says is her biggest inspiration of all time. “Even when she has passed, I still take inspiration from her music.” Motlanalo says the music industry comes with its ups and downs. She believes the biggest challenge is music education.

“I think not knowing the business side of things and resources because that’s how artists find themselves signing deals that are not thoroughly researched. “I believe conduct is also the challenge. We lack managers. Most managers really are competing with artists, and as a result they are ruining careers for their clients,” she said. Part of her re-branding will be shooting a music video for the first time.